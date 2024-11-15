Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,036,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,718,000 after purchasing an additional 864,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 822.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 998,995 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 930,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,268 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 361.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 492,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 581,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.