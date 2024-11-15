Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,600.00%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 819.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

