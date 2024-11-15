Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total transaction of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Laurence Davies sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$156,600.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.97. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

