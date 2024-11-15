King Wealth Management Group Sells 509 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

King Wealth Management Group cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

