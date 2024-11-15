King Wealth Management Group Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

King Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $298.12. The company has a market cap of $441.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.