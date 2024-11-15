King Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

King Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of King Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. King Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

