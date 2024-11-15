Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 114,025 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kinder Morgan worth $51,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

