Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 406,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,702. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. Kforce has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 2.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

