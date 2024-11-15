KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,876 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $19,885,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 54,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,698,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,839,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

