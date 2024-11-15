KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $29,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.98. 89,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,470. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $232.21 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.