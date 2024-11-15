KBC Group NV Sells 67,685 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,685 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.19% of Molina Healthcare worth $37,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

MOH stock opened at $305.87 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

