KBC Group NV Sells 122,538 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Allstate worth $41,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 614,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,353,000 after buying an additional 242,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.58 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This trade represents a 77.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,049 shares of company stock worth $26,106,112. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.