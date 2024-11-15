KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

