KBC Group NV Has $54.32 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9,023.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683,160 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.78% of Bath & Body Works worth $54,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

