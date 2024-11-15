KBC Group NV Has $30.85 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,002 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.50% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $30,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $123.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

