KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 333.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290,410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.09% of Crown Castle worth $44,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

