JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.46 during trading on Friday. 957,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.