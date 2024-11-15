JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 589.21 ($7.58) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 561.51. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 478.62 ($6.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.66). The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 682.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 576 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £22,360.32 ($28,774.06). 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

