JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Price

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The trade was a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

