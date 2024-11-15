Joshua Kushner Buys 358,619 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 358,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $4,927,425.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,810,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,839,018. This represents a 6.58 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Kushner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Joshua Kushner bought 276,040 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,748,623.20.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.12, a PEG ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.35%. Oscar Health's revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Oscar Health by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Oscar Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

