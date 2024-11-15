John R. Desjarlais Sells 68,684 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) VP John R. Desjarlais sold 68,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,441.92. This trade represents a 25.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xencor Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $23.50 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. Xencor’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $205,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xencor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

