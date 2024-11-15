Jennifer Wong Sells 20,000 Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$920,000.00.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Jennifer Wong sold 2,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total transaction of C$92,000.00.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$45.63 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$22.88 and a 52 week high of C$51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aritzia last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$615.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$581.10 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.38.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

Featured Stories

