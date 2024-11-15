Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Up 0.5 %
Jarvis Securities stock opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.65) on Friday. Jarvis Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £22.48 million, a PE ratio of 702.86 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
