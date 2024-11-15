Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Update

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the October 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Janone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. 30,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Janone has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.26.

Get Janone alerts:

Janone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Janone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.