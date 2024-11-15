iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Up 390.5% in October

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 390.5% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iSpecimen Price Performance

ISPC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 272,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.59. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.