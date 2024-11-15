iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $133.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

