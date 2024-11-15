iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

