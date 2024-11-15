iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Curi RMB Capital LLC

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 691.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 63,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

