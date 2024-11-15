iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $53,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $174.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

