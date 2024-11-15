iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

