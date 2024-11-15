iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 832,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 329,554 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 504,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 194,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

