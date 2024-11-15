iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 832,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 329,554 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
