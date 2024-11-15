iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. 489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.10% of iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Future Cloud 5G and Tech ETF

The iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (IDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of global technology companies that focus on two primary themes: cloud computing and 5G. Holdings are weighted by market-cap within each theme. IDAT was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

