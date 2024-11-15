iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

