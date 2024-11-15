iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $142,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 216,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after acquiring an additional 76,647 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,462,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,124,000 after acquiring an additional 867,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $97.42. 949,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,836. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.