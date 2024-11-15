iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Decreased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

