Iris Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 53,815 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 16% compared to the average volume of 46,263 call options.

Iris Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $10.33 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 576,726 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 123.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Iris Energy by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 457,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 190,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.