Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 41,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 23,661 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 260,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. Capri has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

