Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 15th (ACO.X, ACQ, ADAP, ADEN, ALLY, ALYA, APR.UN, ASND, BE, BIR)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 15th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$49.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $4.00 to $3.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price cut by Ventum Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.50.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $153.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $110.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$114.00 to C$131.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point from $33.50 to $32.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$90.00.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$98.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $57.00 to $22.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $2.00 to $1.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $130.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $125.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $240.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$3.00. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $533.00 to $567.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$129.00 to C$140.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.50.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.50.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $70.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $313.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.30.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.45 to C$0.30.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price lowered by Accountability Research from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $8.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

