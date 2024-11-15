Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 15th (ACO.X, ACQ, ADAP, ADEN, ALLY, ALYA, APR.UN, ASND, BE, BIR)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 15th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$49.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $4.00 to $3.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$56.00 to C$54.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price cut by Ventum Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.50.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.75 to C$13.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $153.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its price target boosted by Maxim Group from $60.00 to $110.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$45.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$114.00 to C$131.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $20.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point from $33.50 to $32.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$93.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$94.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$90.00.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$98.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $57.00 to $22.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $2.00 to $1.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $130.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $108.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $125.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.75.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $2.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $240.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$3.00. ATB Capital currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $533.00 to $567.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$129.00 to C$140.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.50.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.50.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $22.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $70.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $313.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$0.40 to C$0.30.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.45 to C$0.30.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price lowered by Accountability Research from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $8.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

