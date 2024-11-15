Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 22.6% in October

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.20. 82,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,392. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.91. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

