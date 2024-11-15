Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 269,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 98,455 shares.The stock last traded at $44.49 and had previously closed at $44.32.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

