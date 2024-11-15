Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 269,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 98,455 shares.The stock last traded at $44.49 and had previously closed at $44.32.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
