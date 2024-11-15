Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSL stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $107.16.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

