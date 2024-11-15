Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 28.0% in October

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSL stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $105.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $107.16.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
