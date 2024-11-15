Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 52920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
