Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 52920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,517,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 445,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

