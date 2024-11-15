Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 400,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $4,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,001. This represents a 52.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 300,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $2,469,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 197,637 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,195,703.85.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338,005. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUNR. B. Riley raised their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

