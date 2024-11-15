International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Short Interest Up 169.7% in October

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, an increase of 169.7% from the October 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
International General Insurance Trading Up 2.0 %
International General Insurance stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.21.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International General Insurance
About International General Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International General Insurance
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 High-Yields Unfazed by the Election: Altria, Truist, Verizon
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Q3 Earnings Indicate On Holdings May Outperform Lululemon in 2024
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Cisco Systems Long-Term AI Play Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely
Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.