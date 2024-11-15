Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.30 ($0.34) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

ICG opened at GBX 2,036 ($26.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,276.25 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,170.96. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,852 ($23.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,448 ($31.50).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.46) price target on the stock.

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

We are a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. We utilize a fabless business model and specialize in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.