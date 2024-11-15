Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $163.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.77. 32,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,208. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

