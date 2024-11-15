Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $175.15 and a 12-month high of $242.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.12 and a 200 day moving average of $212.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

