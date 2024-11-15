Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

BKNG opened at $4,970.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,311.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,966.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,079.50 and a 12-month high of $5,069.44.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

