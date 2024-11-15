Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

