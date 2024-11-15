Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.4 %

Newmont stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

